Ekiti State Police have banned vehicular movements on June 20 to ensure a peaceful governorship election

The restriction lasts from midnight to 6:00 PM, affecting all motorized transport across Ekiti State

The exemptions include students, INEC staff, journalists, and essential service providers with valid identification

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ado-ekiti, Ekiti State - The Ekiti State Police Command has announced a ban on vehicular movements on Saturday, June 20 for the 2026 governorship election.

The Police police public relations officer, SP Abutu Sunday, said there will be a restriction of inter-state and intra-state vehicular movements across the State

Abutu said the restriction takes effect from 12:00am to 6.00pm on the day of election, and shall affect all roads within the state and inter-state highways.

He explained that the measure is part of the comprehensive security arrangements aimed at ensuring a violence-free election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner of Police, AbaYomi Shogunle via his X handle @YomiShogunle, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

“This vehicular movement restriction is expected to prevent the movement of political thugs and other criminal elements who may attempt to disrupt the electoral process. The restriction applies to all forms of motorized transportations, including; Private cars, Commercial vehicles, Trucks, Tricycles and Motorcycles.

"All intended inter-state travelers planning to travel through any part of Ekiti State are advised to take alternative routes during the stated period.”

Abutu, however, said students/candidates taking National structured examinations/assessment, INEC staff and ad-hoc staff, accredited journalists, local and foreign election observers, medical personnel, emergency responders and essential services providers are exempted and allowed to use the roads.

“However, persons on essential duties such as designated INEC staff and ad-hoc staff, accredited journalists, local and foreign election observers, medical personnel, emergency responders and essential services providers are exempted and allowed to use the roads accordingly, such persons must carry valid identification and clearance tags. Medical emergency movements are also allowed during this stated period.”

The police urged Ekiti State residents to comply with this measure, stating that it is designed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for voters to freely exercise their rights to vote.

Ekiti election: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began the distribution of sensitive materials for Ekiti State governorship election on June 20, 2026

The registered voters in Ekiti increased from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 ahead of the election.

The PVC collection rate reaches 97.1%, ensuring voter participation for the upcoming governorship election.

Ekiti election: 12 key facts to know

Meanwhile, Legit.ng alsoreported that Ekiti State voters will choose between incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji and 13 challengers on June 20, 2026.

Over 1 million registered voters prepare for crucial governorship election across 16 Local Government Areas.

Four female candidates aim for deputy governor role, highlighting diversity in this year’s election.

Source: Legit.ng