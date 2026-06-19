Ekiti 2026 Guber Election: Full List of States Governed by APC, APM, Others
- Ekiti State residents prepare to vote for their next governor on Saturday, June 20, 2026
- The incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji faces 13 challengers in the upcoming election
- An overview of political party control in Nigeria as Ekiti state governorship election approaches
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State – In less than 24-hours residents of Ekiti state will storm various polling units across the state on Saturdays, June 20, 2026, to decide who becomes the next governor.
The incumbent, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking re-election for a seconf term in office.
Governor Oyebanji will battle it out with 13 other governorship candidates who want him out of office.
While there are 14 candidates participating in the election, the three main contenders are Governor Oyebanji of the APC, Dr. Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Dempcratic Party (PDP) and Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
In this article, Legit.ng listed the number of states under the control of APC and other politicalparties ahead of the Ekiti state governorship election.
APC controlled states
- Adamawa State - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
- Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno
- Bayelsa state Governor Duoye Diri
- Benue state – Governor Hyacinth Alia
- Borno State - Governor Babagana Zulum
- Cross River State - Governor Bassey Otu
- Delta State - Governor Sheriff Oborevwori
- Ebonyi State - Governor Francis Nwifuru
- Edo State - Governor, Monday Okpebholo
- Ekiti State - Governor Biodun Oyebanji
- Enugu State- Governor Peter Mbah
- Gombe State - Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya
- Imo State - Governor Hope Uzodinma
- Jigawa State - Governor Umar Namadi
- Kaduna State - Governor Uba Sani
- Kano State – Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf
- Katsina State - Governor Dikko Umaru Radda
- Kebbi State - Governor Nasir Idris
- Kogi State - Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo
- Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
- Lagos State - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
- Nasarawa State - Governor Abdullahi Sule
- Niger State - Governor Mohammad Umar Bago
- Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiola
- Ondo state - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa
- Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang
- Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara
- Sokoto state - Governor Ahmad Aliyu
- Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas
- Yobe state - Governor Mai Mala Bun
- Zamfara State - Governor Dauda Lawal
APGA controlled state
Anambra State – Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is the only All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the country
APM controlled states
The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has two states under its control.
- Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed
- Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde
Accord Party controlled state
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke is the only governor flying the Accord Party flag in Nigeria.
Labour Party controlled state
Abia State – Governor Alex Otti is also the only Labour Party governor in the country.
Ekiti governorship election: 12 key facts to know
Recall that Ekiti State voters will choose between Governor Oyebanji and 13 challengers on June 20, 2026.
Over 1 million registered voters prepare for crucial governorship election across 16 Local Government Areas.
Four female candidates aim for deputy governor role, highlighting diversity in this year’s election.
Ekiti guber election: Police ban vehicular movements
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ekiti State Police banned vehicular movements on June 20 to ensure a peaceful governorship election.
The restriction lasts from midnight to 6:00 PM, affecting all motorized transport across Ekiti State.
The exemptions include students, INEC staff, journalists, and essential service providers with valid identification.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.