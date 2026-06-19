Ekiti State residents prepare to vote for their next governor on Saturday, June 20, 2026

The incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji faces 13 challengers in the upcoming election

An overview of political party control in Nigeria as Ekiti state governorship election approaches

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State – In less than 24-hours residents of Ekiti state will storm various polling units across the state on Saturdays, June 20, 2026, to decide who becomes the next governor.

The incumbent, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking re-election for a seconf term in office.

Governor Oyebanji will battle it out with 13 other governorship candidates who want him out of office.

While there are 14 candidates participating in the election, the three main contenders are Governor Oyebanji of the APC, Dr. Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Dempcratic Party (PDP) and Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In this article, Legit.ng listed the number of states under the control of APC and other politicalparties ahead of the Ekiti state governorship election.

APC controlled states

Adamawa State - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno

Bayelsa state Governor Duoye Diri

Benue state – Governor Hyacinth Alia

Borno State - Governor Babagana Zulum

Cross River State - Governor Bassey Otu

Delta State - Governor Sheriff Oborevwori

Ebonyi State - Governor Francis Nwifuru

Edo State - Governor, Monday Okpebholo

Ekiti State - Governor Biodun Oyebanji

Enugu State- Governor Peter Mbah

Gombe State - Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya

Imo State - Governor Hope Uzodinma

Jigawa State - Governor Umar Namadi

Kaduna State - Governor Uba Sani

Kano State – Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Katsina State - Governor Dikko Umaru Radda

Kebbi State - Governor Nasir Idris

Kogi State - Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Lagos State - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Nasarawa State - Governor Abdullahi Sule

Niger State - Governor Mohammad Umar Bago

Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiola

Ondo state - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Sokoto state - Governor Ahmad Aliyu

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas

Yobe state - Governor Mai Mala Bun

Zamfara State - Governor Dauda Lawal

APGA controlled state

Anambra State – Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is the only All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the country

APM controlled states

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has two states under its control.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde

Accord Party controlled state

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke is the only governor flying the Accord Party flag in Nigeria.

Labour Party controlled state

Abia State – Governor Alex Otti is also the only Labour Party governor in the country.

Ekiti governorship election: 12 key facts to know

Recall that Ekiti State voters will choose between Governor Oyebanji and 13 challengers on June 20, 2026.

Over 1 million registered voters prepare for crucial governorship election across 16 Local Government Areas.

Four female candidates aim for deputy governor role, highlighting diversity in this year’s election.

Ekiti guber election: Police ban vehicular movements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ekiti State Police banned vehicular movements on June 20 to ensure a peaceful governorship election.

The restriction lasts from midnight to 6:00 PM, affecting all motorized transport across Ekiti State.

The exemptions include students, INEC staff, journalists, and essential service providers with valid identification.

Source: Legit.ng