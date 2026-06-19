The Federation of Algerian Football (FAF) has reportedly written to FIFA about the officiating at the World Cup

Les Fennecs lost 3-0 to defending champions in their opening Group J match, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick

Messi could have been sent off in the first half for a studs-up challenge on Aissa Mandi, with the scores at 1-0

The Federation of Algerian Football has reportedly demanded answers from the FIFA referee’s committee after their World Cup opener against Argentina.

Defending champions Argentina defeated the Desert Foxes 3-0 in their opening Group J match, thanks to Lionel Messi’s brilliant hat-trick.

Lionel Messi escaped red card for a foul on Aissa Mandi. Photo by Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

However, many believe that Messi should not have been on the pitch to score two more goals, as he should have been sent off in the first half.

In the 41st minute, Messi, while trying to recover the ball, planted a studs-up challenge on Algerian captain Aissa Mandi’s calf, but referee Szymon Marciniak did not even book him.

The score was 1-0 at that time, with Messi scoring two more goals to complete his hat-trick and become the joint all-time top scorer in World Cup history alongside Miroslav Klose.

FAF submits petition to FIFA

According to L’Equipe, FAF has submitted a petition to FIFA over the officiating of referee Szymon Marciniak during their 3-0 loss to Argentina.

FAF cited two incidents which they feel the referee did not address properly and could have influenced the outcome of the match, potentially in their favour.

Messi’s stamp on Mandi was not punished, not even with a booking, and the Desert Foxes only got a free kick, with Messi scoring two more goals.

The other incident cited was Alexis Mac Allister's elbow on Ibrahim Maza, which also went unpunished, despite the presence of VAR.

Alexis Mac Allister went unpunished after an elbow on Ibrahim Maza. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Vladimir Petkovic’s reaction

Algeria national team head coach Vladimir Petkovic refused to be drawn into a debate about the incident during his post-match conference. He described it as a hypothetical situation, which everyone saw.

“It's pointless commenting on hypothetical situations, but everyone saw it, including me,” he said via The Athletic.”

The Serbian, despite the incident, praised Messi for his performance, admitting that his side’s error-strewn game also helped the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Mandi, who was on the receiving end of the rash tackle also did not comment on the challenge, but instead praised Messi as the difference maker.

He described him as a player who doesn't forgive and punish every Algerian mistake to record a victory for La Albiceleste as they begin their the defence of the title they won in Qatar.

Why Messi was not sent off

Legit.ng previously reported why Lionel Messi was not sent off despite what appeared to be a nasty challenge on Algeria’s captain Aissa Mandi.

The incident escaped with a punishment, not even a booking by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, sparking reactions of favouritism from FIFA.

Source: Legit.ng