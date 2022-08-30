Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC, knows how to combine colours for his outfits

The former Borno state governor proved this fact in his appearance in which he wore a gorgeous Igbo outfit

This came days after Shettima was seen in an oversized suit worn to the NBA annual conference

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, has proven wrong those who feel he knows nothing about modern fashion.

In a Facebook photo shared by Joe Igbokwe, Shettima was seen in a dazzling Igbo attire days after he wore an oversized suit to the last annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held in Lagos state.

In the said Facebook post, Shettima wore a red cap and navy-blue native dress with off-white beads around his neck and wrists.

Kashim Shettima wore blue agbada and red cap. (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Igbokwe captioned the post with these words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Great man Kashim Shettima."

NBA conference: Tinubu's ally speaks on Shettima's suit

Meanwhile, Nigerians had been reacting and are still speaking on the outfit of Kashim Shettima during the NBA conference held in Lagos on Monday, August 22.

One of those who have also spoken on Shettima's suit is Joe Igbokwe, an ally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shettima's suit was oversized

In a Facebook post on Monday, Igbokwe admitted to the fact that Shettima's suit was oversized during the grand occasion.

However, Igbokwe noted that Shettima's outfit does not in any way take away from him the fact that he is an erudite scholar in the best tradition.

He added that the former Borno governor is a great achiever with a sense of victory and determination to succeed in life.

NBA conference: What is the meaning of this? Omokri, Adeyanju, others flay Shettima’s choice of dress

When spotted at the event, Nigerians flayed Shettima's choice of dress. Shettima was spotted putting on a suit and a pair of canvass.

Classifying the event as formal and corporate, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, opined on Twitter:

"This is Tinubu’s running mate at the NBA Conference today."

Source: Legit.ng