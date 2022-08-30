Governor Nyesom Wike has officially announced himself as the best-dressed governor ever

He stated this in a Twitter caption accompanied by a picture of him in an exotic pink suit and black pant

Nigerians on social media also appraised him and concurred with his assertion as the best-dressed governor

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has again shown why he is a newsmaker and one of the most loved governors in the country.

The pragmatic Wike to his official Twitter account, @TheNyesomWike in the early hours of Tuesday, August to post a picture of him in an exotic pink suit and black trousers matched up with a black shoe.

Governor Nyesom took to his Twitter account to call himself the best-dressed governor ever. Photo: @TheNyesomWike

Source: Twitter

Governor Wike in a caption that accompanied the photo said:

“The Best Dressed Ikwerre Governor Ever!”

This is coming some days after the former governor of Borno state and vice-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima wore an oversized suit and a sneaker to the Nigerian Bar Association conference in Victoria Island Lagos.

Senator Shettima’s dress was greeted with a lot of comedy on social media as Nigerians made a jest of him for dressing improperly for the event.

His choice and combination of outfits even sparked a hashtag on Twitter called #Shettimachallenge with the likes of Festus Keyamo, Reno Omokri, and a host of others jumping on the challenge.

Nigerians react to Wike's dripping outfit

Meanwhile, some Nigerians in the comment section of Governor Wike gave their opinion on the governor's good-looking outfit.

Some of them applauded his dress sense while some took the opportunity to aim a dig at Senator Kashim Shettima urging him to emulate the dress sense of the Rivers state governor.

A Twitter user known as @Miginghinsel said:

"No be like person wey de wear sneakers and suit.''

@OfficialMaharaj said:

"Sauce!!!! My oga no de disappoint! "

@SOCIALTHINKER17 said:

"The best governor in Nigeria. I wish Akwa Ibom is being governed by you. The current administration is hmmmmm!"

@Emmanue68037687 said:

"I really love your principles...keep it up sir.... this is what a country as Nigeria need most"

