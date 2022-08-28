Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has reportedly visited two former Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar at their respective residences in Minna, Niger state.

According to Leadership newspaper, Obasanjo arrived Minna, the Niger State capital about midday on Sunday, August 28, and spent less than one hour in General Abdulsalami’s house before going to the hilltop residence of General Babangida (rtd).

