The governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Sunday, August 28, received an august visitor, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo, accoirding to Ugwuanyi's media office on Twitter, had a private talk with the governor on Sunday

The meeting came days after the former president met with Ugwuanyi's Rivers colleague, Nyesom Wike, in London

Enugu - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo paid a visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu state on Sunday, August 28.

At the moment, the actual agenda of Obasanjo's private talk with Governor Ugwuanyi is not in public domain while consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections are still ongoing.

Nothing is known about the agenda of the meeting (Photo: @GovUgwuanyiNews)

Source: Twitter

The closed-door meeting between Obasanjo and the Enugu governor only leaves much suspence for political observers who are waiting to see what will become of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Ugwuanyi is known to be one of the right-hand men of his colleague in River, Nyesom Wike, who is currently at odds with the PDP's presidential candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obasanjo speaks on his 2023 agenda, reveals why He visited Abdulsalami

Meanwhile, Obasanjo on Sunday, August 28, hinted on his plans to be carried out during the 2023 general elections.

Without giving details, Obasanjo told journalists in Minna, Niger state capital, that he will speak on his 2023 agenda for Nigeria very soon.

This was the forrmer Nigerian leader's position after his visit to a predecessor, Abdulsalami Abubakar, in the northern state on Sunday.

Obasanjo explained that he came to see Abdulsalami who has been somewhat indisposed and that he initially missed the chance to meet him due to travel plans.

He said:

“I do not have a special candidate. I only have a national agenda."

“I came to see my brother who has been a little indisposed. When he was in London, I wanted to visit him but the day I arrived in London was the day he left. So that is why I decided to come and see him at home..."

Obasanjo, Wike, Peter Obi, PDP governors meet in London

Earlier, Obasanjo, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Rivers Gov Nyesom Wike were said to have held a meeting on Thursday, August 25, in London, the capital of the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng