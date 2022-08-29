After his talks with some heavyweight Nigerian politicians, Olusegun Obasanjo seems to have a 2023 agenda

Obasanjo, speaking with newsmen on Sunday, August 28, in Minna, Niger state capital, said he will reveal his agenda soon

The former president made this submission after his visit to Abdulsalami Abubakar who has been indisposed

Minna, Niger - Former President Oluesugun Obasanjo on Sunday, August 28, hinted on his plans to be carried out during the 2023 general elections.

Without giving details, Obasanjo told journalists in Minna, Niger state capital, that he will speak on his 2023 agenda for Nigeria very soon, The Cable reports.

This was the forrmer Nigerian leader's position after his visit to a predecessor, Abdulsalami Abubakar, in the northern state on Sunday.

Obasanjo explained that he came to see Abdulsalami who has been somewhat indisposed and that he initially missed the chance to meet him due to travel plans.

This Day quoted him to have said:

"“I do not have a special candidate. I only have a national agenda."

“I came to see my brother who has been a little indisposed. When he was in London, I wanted to visit him but the day I arrived in London was the day he left. So that is why I decided to come and see him at home.

“He is very special and I am still strong to visit those who are special to me.”

Obasanjo, Wike, Peter Obi, PDP governors meet in London

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Obasanjo, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Rivers Gov Nyesom Wike were said to have held a meeting on Thursday, August 25, in London, the capital of the United Kingdom.

The meeting was also attended by some governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They are Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Seyi Makinde, and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. Other politicians in attendance are former Cross River governor, Donald Duke, and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

Although the meeting's agenda is not in the public domain, the general suspicion was that it was connected to the 2023 general elections.

The meeting is part of the negotiations and consultations ahead of the next presidential election.

