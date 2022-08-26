APC vice presidential candidate has revealed the real reason for his choice of outfit at the just concluded Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos state

The former governor of Borno state noted that he wore the outfit due to a perceived 'mischief', location and the presence of a 'hostile crowd'

On Monday, the outfit Shettima wore caused an online stir and became internet jokes after his photograph of him wearing gym shoes on his loose-fitted suit hit the Nigerian Twittersphere

Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that he deliberately wore the outfit he wore at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Lagos state to throw people off during the campaign.

The former Borno governor said he had received word that there was a gang up against him there and so he threw them off with his outfit.

Kashim Shettima says his choice of outfit for the NBA conference in Lagos on Monday, August 22, was intended. Photo credit: @tope_ti, @KashimSM

Kashim Shettima explains why he chose the outfit

The APC chieftain said:

"I was in Lagos for the NBA conference."

"It used to hold at Eko Hotel and was largely funded by the APC government of Lagos state."

Shettima maintained that when he found out it was a hostile crowd, he had a change of mind and decided to wear the outfit.

He, however, noted that as a trained banker, he knew the outfit was not the right one for the occasion, but he chose it considering the 'location as well as the hostile crowd'.

He continued:

"Subsequently, they moved it to Eko Atlantic; a product of an idea sanctioned by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"One of the candidates, he funded his agents and they held meetings for 3 consecutive nights to cause mischief.

"I was a banker, and I was trained by one of the best bankers in the world, I'm in Jim Ovia's team.

"When I was told that is was a hostile crowd, I delibrately wore sneakers."

Shettima's video

Shettima explained in a video shared by GoldMyne TV on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

