FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged electorates to cooperate with the commission in order to ensure proper collation of results at the forthcoming general elections.

Barrister Festus Okoye, the national commissioner of INEC made this known in Abuja on Friday, August 26 during Yiaga Africa's post-election review of the Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial polls.

From L-R: Samson Itodo (ED, Yiaga Africa), Barr. Festus Okoye (INEC commissioner), Husseini Abdul (Board chair YIAGA), Dr. Tella Rahman (Ekiti REC), and Prof AbdulGaniy Raji (Osun REC). Photo: @YIAGA

Source: Twitter

Okoye said the commission will not lower the bar of the electoral process in Nigeria after recording a seamless election in Ekiti and Osun states respectively.

He stated that the commission will continue to take a cue from both elections in order to improve upon the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The INEC national commissioner said:

“We plead for the understanding of Nigerians, we plead for their cooperation because we recongnise the fact that the 2023 elections will be challenging. But we have the capacity and we also have the courage to face those challenges in a very bold and courageous manner.

“So, what we plead is the understanding of Nigerians as we move toward the decisive phase of the electoral process.”

2023: Political parties, CSOs, others must have knowledge of new electoral act - Okoye

Meanwhile, Okoye urged political parties, civil societies, and other electoral stakeholders to have knowledge of the statutory provisions of the new Electoral Act of 2022 as amended.

Okoye said the new comprises new innovative statutes that will help improve the electoral practice of Nigeria.

He said:

“We encourage civil society groups and organisations, we encourage the media, political parties, and all the critical stakeholders to study the electoral act 2022 and have a working knowledge of the provisions of the electoral act.

The electoral act 2022 is different from the electoral act 2010 as amended. Creative and innovative provisions have been inputted into the electoral act 2022 that has changed the framework and dynamics of election management and result management in Nigeria.”

Okoye stated that unless the relevant electoral stakeholders have a good knowledge of the electoral act, it will be very difficult to follow the trajectory of the electoral process and some of the changes the commission has made toward improving electoral practice in Nigeria.

Political parties lack knowledge of new electoral act – Yiaga Africa

Also speaking at the press briefing attended by Legit.ng regional correspondent, Mr. Eze Nwagu, a board member of Yiaga Africa said most political parties lack the understanding of the new Electoral Act of 2022.

He stated that the knowledge gap is pervading the political parties and the candidates running for political offices.

Nwagu said:

“You have candidates who have no idea about INEC’s guidelines, if you engage with them, you’re so surprised that they have no idea about even the elections they are going to contest.”

He also stated that some civil society organisations are also not grounded in the new Electoral Act of 2022.

Nwagu also urged CSOs to get training on election observation processes noting that there are protocols for election observations.

He said:

“There is a protocol for election observation and that training is not going on. A lot of people just assume that because they have been accredited by INEC, they can do whatever they like.

“There is a protocol that guides your participation. So, you hide your partisanship and then inflict it on the report that you see."

Source: Legit.ng