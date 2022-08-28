The INEC REC of Ekiti state, Dr. Tella Rahman has described the gubernatorial polls in the state as the best in the history of Nigeria's electoral practice

He, however, acknowledged the efforts and support of the electoral commission for making the whole process seamless

Meanwhile, the INEC REC in Osun, Prof. AbdulGaniy Raji said the elites were the major problem in Osun state gubernatorial polls

FCT, Abuja - Dr. Tella Adeniran Rahman Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti state has claimed that the just concluded gubernatorial poll in the state is the best election in Nigeria's electoral history.

Rahman stated this in Abuja on Friday, August 26 at Yiaga Africa’s post-election review press briefing of the Ekiti and Osun state gubernatorial polls.

The Ekiti state INEC REC, Dr. Tella Rahman said the commission's support and that of Yiaga Africa made it possible for the Osun polls to go seamlessly. Photo: @YIAGA

He stated that the election has won him several awards and accolades from local and international organisations across the globe.

Rahman said:

“The election was adored all over the world, the USA wrote a letter to me and I have been receiving awards ever since majorly because I conducted a very good election, the first of its kind in the history of Nigeria.”

He expressed his towards the leadership of the electoral commission for its guidance and support in ensuring the gubernatorial polls in Ekiti were seamless.

Rahman also gave the election observer group, Yiaga Africa their flowers for their consistency and support during and after the gubernatorial poll in the state.

“The elites are our major problem, they don’t show up to vote” – Osun INEC REC

In another development, the Osun state REC, Prof. AbdulGaniy Olayinka Raji accused the elites in the state of being a major problem in the electoral process of the state’s gubernatorial polls.

He said:

“We did a kind of research and we found out that the elites are actually the bane of our problems. They don’t come out on the day of the election and they are the most enlightened.”

Prof Raji recounted that during the creation of new polling units, most of the polling units created in the metropolis and affluent areas in the state recorded low voter turnout during the gubernatorial polls.

He said:

“While we were doing the creation of polling units and encouraging people to transfer to the new polling units, we realize that Osogbo (state capital) and then the three other metropolitan towns, Ede, Ife, and Ilesha were the areas where we did not have people transferring to the polling units and this is where the elites are staying.”

