INEC's position on how results of the 2023 general elections will be transmitted is now out in the public domain

The commission, through its commissioner for Information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, said the electronic means will be adopted

Okoye told journalists on Sunday, August 21, that the electronic process used in Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial elections has come to stay

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to a report that it is planning to transmit results of 2023 general elections manually.

During a press briefing on Sunday, August 21, INEC's national commissioner for Information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, noted that the electronic means of transmitting polls' results adopted in Osun and Ekiti governorship elections has come to stay, Guardian reports.

INEC said its earlier statement was misunderstood

Source: Original

Okoye clarified that the electoral body's statement on the transmission of results was misquoted and misconstrued to mean it had dropped electronic transmission and reverted to the old manual mode.

The INEC commissioner said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“This is not correct. For clarity, the procedure for results transmission remains the same as in recent governorship elections.

“We wish to reassure Nigerians that electronic transmission of results has come to stay. It adds to the credibility and transparency of the process when citizens follow polling unit-level results on INEC’s Result Viewing (IReV) portal in real-time on election day. There will be no change or deviation in subsequent elections.

“The entire gamut of result management is provided for in Sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022. In line with the provision of the law, the commission, in April this year, released a detailed clarification of the procedure for transmission, collation and declaration of results, which was shared with all stakeholders and uploaded to our website.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of the Electoral Act and the commission’s detailed explanation of the procedure, and not reach a conclusion on the basis of media headlines.”

2023 polls: CSO casts doubt over safety of sensitive materials as CBN boss refuse to resign

Meanwhile, Nigeria's civil society organization, Connected Development (CODE) had raised doubts over the readiness of INEC in handling the logistics of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

The civil society group made this known at its headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 17 while reeling out its annual security reports.

Emmanuel Njoku, CODE's director of governance while speaking with pressmen on the possible shortcomings of the 2023 general elections said:

"The only challenge will be on the path of INEC’s logistics, and we understand election in Nigeria is 80% logistics, materials need to be distributed, getting to the polling unit on time, etc, if INEC will handle logistics on their path, then I believe this will be the best election in Nigeria. Voter turnout will be high."

Source: Legit.ng