A former minister in Wike's camp has defended the Rivers state governor's meeting with APC presidential candidate Tinubu in London

The minister said there was nothing wrong with the parley, alleging that the PDP flag bearer Atiku is also meeting with APC governors

Meanwhile, a source in Tinubu's campaign council said the London meeting with Wike was "fruitful"

A former minister has alleged that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is meeting with some APC governors ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to Daily Trust, the minister whose name was not mentioned is an ally of the governor f Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

A former minister claims PDP's flagbearer is also meeting with APC governors ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He was reported to have made the statement in defence of Governor Wike's alleged meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London.

Confirming the London meeting, the former minister in Wike’s camp said there was nothing wrong with the parley, adding that Atiku is also meeting with APC governors.

“Atiku is also meeting with some APC governors, why are they complaining? What is good for the goose is good for the gander. It is all part of the game and nothing more,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Tinubu, Wike’s London meeting "fruitful"

Meanwhile, the London meeting of Tinubu and Wike was described as "fruitful" by a source in the campaign council of the APC presidential candidate.

The source said the meeting was attended by six persons, three from each side. adding that issues revolving around the presidential aspirations of the former Lagos state governor were extensively discussed.

It was learnt that two things are being ironed out, whether Wike should dump PDP and join the APC or remain in PDP but work for the APC at the presidential election.

Wike, who came second during the presidential primaries of the PDP has been at loggerheads with Atiku following the selection of the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

Spirited efforts by the leaders of the party to persuade Wike to key into Atiku’s project have not yielded positive results.

Why Wike should work with Tinubu - Senator Ogunlewe

Meanwhile, a former minister of works and chieftain of the APC, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, has advised Governor Wike to consider working with Tinubu.

Senator Ogunlewe stated that the Rivers state governor should not remain where he is not appreciated.

“In politics, nothing is impossible. Political parties are always looking for numbers and value, and Governor Wike will add it to the campaign. He should consider working for the APC, especially considering that his efforts are not appreciated where he is,” he said.

2023: Wike's strong ally joins APC

Meanwhile, amid the raging crisis in the PDP, the director general of the Wike solidarity movement, Prince Sudor Nwiyor, on Tuesday, august 23, joined the APC.

Nwiyor announced his resignation from the PDP in Port Harcourt over high-handedness in the party, among other reasons.

He further alleged that those who worked for the party have been abandoned while money is being shared with new members from APC to make them stay in the party.

