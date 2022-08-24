A fight between two colleagues at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has resulted in the death of one

The staff Julius Haruna died on Wednesday, August 17, while in a fisticuff with Muibat Abdusalam at the agency's office in Katsina state

The female colleague has already been taken into police custody while an investigation into the matter has been launched

The northwest zonal director of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Julius Haruna has died in a fisticuff with one of his female colleagues.

PM News reports that Haruna died while fighting with Muibat Abdusalam in the office on Wednesday, August 17.

The FCCPC has launched an investigation into the death of its director who died while fighting a colleague in Katsina office. Photo: Governor Aminu Masari

Source: Twitter

While details of what could have transpired between the late staff and Ms Abdusalam, the former has been arrested by officers of the Katsina police command.

The Police are also said to have launched an investigation into the cause of death of the director.

FCCPC reacts to the death of the director

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the secretary of the governing board of the FCCPC, Tam Tamunokonbia, in a statement on Tuesday, August 23, said that the agency has set up its own investigative panel.

Tamunokonbia confirmed that the panel is expected to probe the circumstances that led to the death of Haruna.

He also noted that the board had directed an immediate but temporary relief of relevant leadership and operatives within the commission to ensure a fair, transparent and credible investigation.

According to Tamunokonbia, Ben Nwoye, a legal practitioner and a member of the board had been appointed as the chairman of the Independent Internal Investigation Panel.

Also, another member of the board, Air Vice Marshal Wakili Ahmed (retired) has been appointed as a co-chairman of the investigative panel while representatives of the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment and the office of the head of service of the federation will serve as members.

His words:

”The Katsina State Police Command is currently continuing its own investigations. Ms Abdusalam is currently detained by the command.

”The commission will continue to make appropriate, full and frank disclosures of information, any investigative outcomes and or judicial processes, where applicable.

”The commission notwithstanding continues to discharge its mandate including across the North-West region."

On behalf of the board, Tamunokonbia also extended condolence to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

Source: Legit.ng