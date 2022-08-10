A report by an INEC official in Adamawa indicates that the northern state is experiecing political apathy

The electoral commission's spokesman in the state, Malam Dahiru Jauro, has said that not less than 40,000 PVCs are yet to be collected

Jauro on Wednesday, August 10, revealed that only 16,000 cards have been collected of the 56,000 printed

Yola Adamawa - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 40,000 Permanent Voters Cards are yet to be collected in Adamawa, the home state of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

This revelation was made on Wednesday, August 10, by INEC's spokesman in Yola, Malam Dahiru Jauro, Vanguard reports.

INEC says 56,000 PVCs were printed in Atiku's home state (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

Source: Facebook

Jauro noted that of the 56,000 PVCs printed by the commission between June and December 2021, only 16,000 have been collected, meaning 40,000 cards are still with the electoral body.

However, the INEC spokesman noted that the commission will do its utmost to see that the abandoned cards are collected by those who registered for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“We will ensure that each of the PVCs is collected by those who registered for them."

Jauro told reporters that INEC was is currently engaging the print and electronic media, traditional and religious leaders in sensitisation programs with the aim of getting voters to collect their PVCs.

2023 presidency: Origin, cause of Wike-Atiku rift finally revealed

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Solomon Bob, had spoken on how the seemingly endless rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku started.

In his conversation with newsmen o Monday, August 8, Bob claimed that the stretched cold war between both politicians of the PDP stemmed from misinformation from loyalists of Atiku.

The Rivers lawmaker noted that the misunderstanding brewed before the PDP presidential primary and lingered after it till presently.

He said one of the claims which was aimed at pulling down Wike was that he felt aggrieved over the result of the primary and Atiku's emergence as the party's flagbearer.

2023: Atiku reportedly confident of winning without Wike

Meanwhile, there was a report that a reconciliation meeting between Atiku and Wike failed to yield its aim.

Source: Legit.ng