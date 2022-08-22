The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released a report on the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria from 2019 to 2021.

According to the report which is based on verified and validated data from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a total of 1.53 million candidates sat for the WASSCE in 2020, indicating a decline of 3.25% compared to 1.58 million in 2019.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in conjunction with WAEC, has released a report on the WASSCE from 2019 to 2021. Photo credit: The West African Examinations Council, WAEC - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Of this, private and public schools recorded 707,478 and 830,756 candidates, lower compared to 710,552 and 879,431 respectively in 2019.

By 2021, the total candidates who sat for the examination was 1.56 million, an increase of 1.42% from 1.53 million in 2020.

Out of this, 721,666 sat in private schools, indicating an increase of 2.01% compared to the preceding year, while 838,486 sat in public schools, showing an increase of 0.93%.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This further shows higher candidates in public schools than in private schools.

The NBS analysis by geo-political zone showed that the southwest recorded the highest candidates over the reporting period, followed by the south-south.

Public schools: 10 states with least WASSCE performance in 2021

This report lists the top 10 states with the least WASSCE performance in 2021, according to the NBS report.

Note that this performance is for public schools and focus on students with five credits including Mathematics and English language.

Zamfara: 9.2% Osun: 32.6% Katsina: 49.2% Kwara: 53.8% Oyo: 54.8% Ogun: 55.2% Yobe: 55.6% Borno: 67.3% Adamawa: 67.6% Bauchi: 67.8%

Checks by Legit.ng indicate that seven of the listed states are from the north while the remaining three are from the south.

WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that WAEC on Monday, August 8, released the results of school candidates, who sat the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, August 8, WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, noted that the results were released 45 days after the last paper.

According to the examination body, a total of 1,222,505 candidates, amounting to 76.36 per cent of the 1,601,047 candidates that successfully sat the examination, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. The statistics represent a decrease of more than five per cent in performance when compared with the 81.7 per cent pass rate recorded in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng