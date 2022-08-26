A former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mike Okiro, is backing Bola Tinubu, APC candidate, for the 2023 presidential election

Okiro said Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, facilitated his appointment as the state's police commissioner

The former IGP also credited Tinubu with his double promotion, from the rank of commissioner of police to deputy inspector general of police (DIG)

Mike Okiro, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), says he was appointed as commissioner of police in Lagos state based on a special request by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was then the state governor.

Okiro stated this on Friday, August 26, during his investiture as the Chairman Board of Trustees of the Defect Together Movement for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, Premium Times reported.

Tinubu who governed Lagos state between 1999 and 2007 is the presidential of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections.

On his part, Okiro served as Lagos state commissioner of police from 1999 to 2003 and was appointed IGP in 2007.

How I was transferred to Lagos - Okiro

Okiro said he was transferred to Lagos state as Commissioner of Police by the then IGP, Musiliu Smith after a request by Tinubu.

He said he had known the APC presidential candidate from the days of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), when he was in Lagos State as assistant commissioner of police, operations.

According to Okiro, Tinubu requested him back in 1999 because of the activities of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) and criminal elements in the state at the time.

He recounted that Tinubu told the then IGP that “if you want Lagos to be peaceful, you should send Okiro down to Lagos."

His words:

“Asiwaju Tinubu is indeed a friend. I have known him since I was a middle administrative officer, assistant commissioner of police (operations) in Ikeja during the days of NADECO. He was a kingmaker of NADECO. He went outside the country, came back and became the governor of Lagos State.

“He made a request to the IG (Mr Smith) —Lagos was in problem, criminality was at its peak—robbery, killings, kidnapping and OPC were at the peak. People were leaving Lagos State. Asiwaju made a special request to the IG. That was how I found myself as commissioner of police in Lagos State."

Tinubu's hand in my double promotion - Okiro

Okiro also credited Tinubu with his double promotion, from the rank of commissioner of police to deputy inspector general of police (DIG), saying “all glory goes to Asiwaju. I have no doubt in my mind that he will replicate what he did in Lagos.”

Speaking on behalf of the group, Umar Yakassai said Okiro was picked as the chairman of the BOT because of his closeness to the APC presidential candidate.

Governor Masari says Tinubu will win in 2023

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has said Tinubu is the next president of Nigeria “Insha Allah.”

Masari said this during an interview with TVC on Wednesday, August 24.

Asked to speak on Tinubu’s chances in the 2023 presidential election, the Katsina governor said:

“Who is better than him in the political terrain of Nigeria today?”

