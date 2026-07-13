ADC Lagos governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour announced the death of his mother, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour

The family described the late Mrs Rhodes-Vivour as a devoted mother, loving wife, and grandmother whose kindness left a lasting impression on all who knew her

Mrs Rhodes-Vivour gained public recognition during the 2023 Lagos governorship election when she spoke out against vote-buying at her polling unit

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate for Lagos state, has announced the death of his mother, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour, describing her as the "epitome of love."

The announcement was shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, July 13, signed by Olawale Rhodes-Vivour on behalf of the entire family.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Lagos ADC governorship candidate, confirms the demise of his mother, Nkechi. Photo credit: @GRVlagos

Source: Twitter

The statement read:

"With sadness in our hearts and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the call to glory of Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso)."

The family remembered the deceased as a "loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother."

The family added:

"She will be sorely missed. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace."

Legit.ng reports that they noted that funeral arrangements would be communicated at a later date.

Family pays tribute to Nkechi

A memorial tribute released alongside the announcement painted a picture of a woman whose warmth and generosity defined the late Nkechi's life.

The tribute stated:

"She loved fiercely and gave endlessly. In her arms we found home; in her smile, we found peace.

"A wife who cherished, a mother who nurtured, her love was our shelter, and it remains, unshaken, in every heart she held."

The family added:

"Though she is gone from our sight, she is never gone from our hearts."

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour's post on his verified X account can be read in full below:

Mrs Rhodes-Vivour's moment in the spotlight

The late Nkechi Rhodes-Vivour became a recognisable figure during the keenly contested 2023 Lagos state governorship election, when her son ran as the Labour Party (LP) candidate. She publicly expressed support for his campaign ahead of the vote.

On election day, a widely circulated video clip showed her speaking out against what she described as open vote-buying at her polling unit. In the recording, she expressed frustration that security personnel present at the location appeared indifferent as voters allegedly displayed thumb-printed ballot papers to party agents before collecting payment.

Rhodes-Vivour, who lost the 2023 contest, has since secured the ADC ticket and is positioning himself for another bid to become governor of Lagos state in the 2027 elections.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour became popular when he contested the 2023 Lagos governorship election on the Labour Party (LP) platform before joining the ADC in 2025. Photo credit: @grvlagos

Source: Instagram

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Rhodes-Vivour begs Obidients

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour appealed to supporters of the Obidient Movement to be patient with his political direction amid pressure to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

He defended his decision to remain in the ADC despite defections of key opposition figures into a new coalition.

The politician recalled past criticism during his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying similar doubts had previously been proven wrong.

Source: Legit.ng