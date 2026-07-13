Breaking: Recovered ISWAP Footage Reveals 3 Foreign Terrorist Facilitators

Nigerian troops foiled an ISWAP infiltration attempt at Cross Kauwa in Borno State on July 11, 2026, neutralising a terrorist cameraman in the process

Recovered video recordings revealed three foreign facilitators operating within ISWAP, including a Palestinian trainer and a Moroccan serving as the group's medical doctor

Two Nigerian soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during the firefight but remained in stable condition after being airlifted for medical care

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed an ISWAP cameraman and seized video evidence pointing to the active involvement of foreign nationals in the terrorist organisation's operations in North-East Nigeria.

The Acting Military Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-East, Captain Muhammed Goni, disclosed the development in a statement on Sunday, July 13, 2026, following a night operation recorded the previous Friday, July 11.

Nigerian troops thwarted an ISWAP infiltration in Borno State, while neutralising a terrorist cameraman and recovering crucial video evidence. Photo credit: @HQNigerianARmy

Source: UGC

According to Goni, the engagement took place at approximately 10:20 p.m. on July 11, when ISWAP fighters attempted to breach military positions at Cross Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State under the cover of darkness. Their stated objective was to loot cholera medical supplies held at the location.

Troops of 19 Brigade, Sector 3, detected the hostile movement and responded with concentrated firepower, forcing the attackers to abandon the mission and withdraw in disarray after suffering what the military described as heavy casualties, Punch reported.

Foreign facilitators identified in recovered footage

The cameraman killed during the assault was found carrying a Sony camcorder containing sensitive recordings of terrorist activities, including operational footage and propaganda materials.

Preliminary forensic analysis of the final video recorded before the attack revealed that the operation had been coordinated by four senior ISWAP commanders alongside three foreign facilitators.

Among those identified in the footage were Abu Ishaq, a Palestinian assessed to be ISWAP's overall trainer, and Abu Thaiba, a Moroccan serving as a medical doctor within the network. A third Arab operative appeared in the recordings but has not yet been identified.

Goni said the presence of these individuals confirmed that ISWAP continued to draw on external expertise and maintained active transnational terrorist linkages, consistent with existing intelligence assessments, Vanguard reported.

The attempted theft of medical supplies was significant in another respect. Goni said the move lent credibility to intelligence reports of a cholera outbreak within ISWAP's ranks, including reports that the group had executed some of its infected members.

Two soldiers wounded, evacuated by air

Following the engagement, troops conducted exploitation operations across the area to assess the full extent of the damage inflicted on the attackers.

Post-engagement satellite imagery indicated that withdrawing fighters were evacuating the bodies of slain colleagues, a detail later confirmed by human intelligence sources.

In addition to the camcorder, troops recovered PKT and 7.62mm special ammunition, terrorist uniforms, and other combat equipment at the scene.

Two Nigerian soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during the firefight. Both were evacuated by air for advanced medical care and were confirmed to be in stable condition.

Goni described the failed infiltration as a significant operational setback for ISWAP, adding that the outcome illustrated the mounting difficulty the group faced in mounting coordinated attacks against alert and combat-ready forces.

"Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute in sustaining offensive operations, protecting vulnerable communities and dismantling terrorist networks until lasting peace and security are fully restored across the North-East," he stated.

Video of Oyo rescue operation emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video shared by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters showed how Nigeria's armed forces, working alongside multiple security agencies, rescued students, teachers, and other passengers who were kidnapped in Oyo State, the Defence Headquarters announced.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the development in a detailed video via its official X account.

Source: Legit.ng