Presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congresses (APC) are to meet in Abuja on Wednesday, August 31, at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The meeting has its agenda centred around the APC campaigns for the 2023 general elections and the best strategies to adopt when they kick off.

The meeting will be held in Abuja on Wednesday, August 31 (Photo: @ProfOsinbajo, @ChibuikeAmaechi, @DrAhmadLawan, @tsg2023)

Source: Facebook

The invitation for the meeting is contained in a statement released on Thursday, August 25, by the media team of Nicolas Felix, the ruling party's youngest presidential aspirant, Punch reports.

The statement seen by some media houses read:

“The special invitation to the strategic meeting of all 2023 APC presidential aspirants, which will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 by 2pm is to brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedevilling our country.”

Bigwigs of the ruling party to attend the high-profile parley are as follows:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Rotimi Amaechi Ogbonnaya Onu Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba Godswill Akpabio Governor Yahaya Bello Governor Dave Umahi Governor Abubakar Badaru Governor Ben Ayade Governor Kayode Fayemi Senate President Ahmad Lawan Ibikunle Amosun Ajayi Boroffice Ahmad Sani Senator Rochas Okorocha Ken Nnamani Dimeji Bankole Tunde Bakare Dr. Nicolas Felix Ikeobasi Mokelu Tein Jack-Rich Uju Ken-Ohanenye

We'll work against Muslim-Muslim ticket, powerful APC chieftains vow, names revealed

Meanwhile, some top members of the APC were clearly against the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Among those who gave their voice against the Tinubu-Shettima arrangement on Friday, July 29, during an APC northern leaders summit in Abuja were Engineer Babachir Lawal (ex-SGF) and a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Others who were also present at the meeting were Senator Elisha Abbo and Solomon Dalung, a former minister of youth and sport.

During the said summit, Dogara cautioned northern Christians not to surrender to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC, adding that the choice of the ruling party will promote injustice, and inequality and will work against the collective vision of unity in Nigeria. R

