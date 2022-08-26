Some doctors in Taraba state have started a medical outreach programme as a way of campaigning for Peter Obi

The free medical outreach will be held in all the sixteen local government areas in the northeast state

The doctors say they are using their expertise to campaign for the Labour Party presidential candidate

Takum - A free medical outreach has commenced in Taraba state by some doctors who are supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng gathered that the initiative was sponsored by a group known as Nigerian Doctors in the UK for Peter Obi.

Some of the beneficiaries of the initiative in Takum local government area of Taraba state. Photo credit: @UkNaijaDrs4Obi

The doctors say they are a support group of medical workers based in the United Kingdom, but lending their voices and might to a push for true leadership in Nigeria.

The campaign-themed outreach is currently ongoing in all the sixteen local government areas of the state.

Photos shared on social media shows a huge number of locals being attended to by the doctors in different areas of the state.

Some of the community chiefs were also beneficiaries of the outreach in their various domains.

Source: Legit.ng