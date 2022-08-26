Senator Kashim Shettima has once again raised eyebrows after a comment he made about insecurity at the NBA conference in Lagos

The former Borno state governor stated that he will oversee the affairs of security while his principal, Bola Tinubu will take charge of the economy

His comment did not go down well with some political enthusiasts while for some, it was a statement blown out of proportion

Lagos, Victoria Island - Another controversy has been laced around APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima over a comment he at the just concluded NBA conference.

As reported by Premium Times, the Borno-born politician at the conference stated that if elected into office, he will ensure a clampdown on insecurity while his principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will handle the economy.

Senator Kashim Shettima stole the show at the 2022 NBA conference in Lagos after his outfit to the event stormed the social media space. Photo: Premium Times

Shettima said:

“I have been in the theatre of conflicts for 18 years, I will lead the troops, my principal is an economy wizard who has transformed Lagos into the third largest economy in Africa. He will concentrate on the economy.

“By God’s grace, I will handle the security, and not only handle the security, I will lead the troops to battle across the length and breadth of this country."

What does the constitution say?

However, Shettima's comment has been greeted with criticism by some political pundits and enthusiasts.

Legit.ng gathered the statutory provision of the constitution does not grant the Vice President such power as it is solely the position of the President to handle as he is the commander-in-chief.

Section 130(2) of the 1999 Constitution in summary holds that the president has the exclusive and sole right as the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces.

Meanwhile, the exception to that provision is if there is a transference of power by the president to the vice-president on an acting basis.

What experts are saying

Reacting to this development, Chukwunomso Ogbe, a political analyst and lawyer stated that it is wrong for the vice president to have such ambition.

He noted that in the case where there is a transference of power is the only premise at which the vice president can lay claim to such idea.

Ogbe said:

“If you have a VP that is ready and willing to take proactive security measures to protect the citizens and then you have a president that is not comfortable with that idea, the idea of that VP will never fly because he is a constitutionally recognised commander-in-chief. That is the provision of the law.

“With due respect to what the APC vice presidential candidate said, his statement is laudable but it is still subjected to the will and caprices of the president if his party wins the election.

However, Barrister Tunji Abayomi said the statement of Senator Shettima is being blown out of proportion.

He described Mr. Shettima’s statement as an undue noise widely exaggerated to discredit his candidacy.

Abayomi said:

“His thoughts are mere proposals and contemplations. Constitutionally, it can be accepted and rejected by the commander-in-chief. That’s number one and I am quite sure that he spoke about his responsibility to his commander-in-chief, his principal.

“The second is that there is so much noise about nothing in my view. People saying he is laying the foundation to take over power. I think it is an undue exaggeration. Let’s even assume that he will be the commander-in-chief. Where a commander is under another commander-in-chief, the commander’s command becomes immaterial. We have nothing to worry about."

