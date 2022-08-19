One of the PDP leaders and ex-caretaker chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, has dived into the crisis rocking the opposition

According to Makarfi, nothing has changed in the zoning system of the party, only that politicians always try to outsmart one another

the further senator buttressed that power means when you're elected, not when you're nominated

The former caretaker national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, has explained what the concept of power means to the largest opposition.

Makarfi, in an interview with The Guardian, said the current crisis in the PDP is a product of narrow political schemes while urging the warring parties to pursue reconciliation rather than drawing the line.

Ex-Chairman explains what 'power' means in PDP constitution

According to the former senator, the “PDP has not changed from what it has been since it was formed.”

Politicians always want to outsmart one another

He lamented that the problem with all politicians is the desire to take over one another.

Explaining the concept of power in the PDP constitution, Makarfi stated that power rotation only happens when someone or a region has clinched the power, but he the current region crisis, no region has clinched the power yet.

According to Makarfi, the last region that clinched the presidency power is the southerner, the person of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The definition of power in PDP constitution

He explained, "‘Power’ means when you are elected, not when you are nominated.”

The former senator further buttressed that a candidate is only seeking power and do not have the power.

“So if you go by power rotation, who was the last president under PDP? It was Jonathan.”

Therefore, if the party has to stick to that, power rotation and zoning are still intact.

