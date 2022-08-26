A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, earlier described as a “disastrous error” the All Progressives Congress ticket in the 2023 election

In fact, to further reject the same faith ticket of the ruling party, Babachir Lawal met separately with the former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister, in reaction, maintained that Babachir Lawal is wrong while noting that Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's ticket does not pose a threat to Christians

Femi Fani-Kayode has knocked out the opinion of Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, over the same-faith presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) involving Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The former SFG had claimed that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is designed to kill and eliminate Christians from the political system.

Babachir Lawal said:

“For us Christians in the North, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is existential. It is designed to oppress, kill and eliminate us from the political and economic system.”

Fani Kayode reacts

However, the former aviation minister and chieftain of the ruling APC, Fani-Kayode in his response to Babachir Lawal, said Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, maybe Muslims but their faith does not define them, PM News reported.

According to Fani-Kayode, the statements made by Babachir were simply not true.

The former minister opined thus:

"I am very fond of Dr. Babachir Lawal and I have great respect and affection for him but I beg to differ with him on this issue.

"What he has said is simply not true and those that espouse and share the views that he has expressed here are playing a dangerous and divisive game.

"Unlike him I do not see a Muslim/Muslim ticket but rather a Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

"Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, maybe Muslims but their faith does not define them."

