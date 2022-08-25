Days after his meeting with Bola Tinubu, Governor Wike has met with Olusegun Obasanjo in London

Wike was in the company of three PDP governors (Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, and Okezie Ikpeazu)

Also, in the meeting held on Thursday, August 25, Donald Duke and Senator Olaka Nwogu were in attendance

London, UK - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Rivers Gov Nyesom Wike were said to have held a meeting on Thursday, August 25, in London, the capital of the United Kingdom.

The meeting was also attended by some governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Nation reports.

They are Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Seyi Makinde, and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Other politicians in attendance are former Cross River governor, Donald Duke, and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

Although the meeting's agenda is not in the public domain, the general suspicion is that it is connected to the 2023 general elections.

In its report, Punch said that the meeting is part of the negotiations and consultations ahead of the next presidential election.

2023: Timebomb ticking for Atiku as Wike, PDP governors, chieftains meet Tinubu outside Nigeria

Earlier, Wike held a meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Paris, France.

A source who spoke with this newspaper claimed that Governor is accompanied by some other governors on the platform of the PDP.

The source said among those with Wike in this high-profile meeting were Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and other PDP chieftains.

The source said Wike and those backing him are now considering whether to throw their weight behind Tinubu in 2023.

He added that after the meeting with Tinubu, Wike is billed to have a talk with Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP)'s flagbearer. The source said the meeting is held at the Hotel Pennisula, 19 Kleber Avenue, Paris.

Wike-Atiku rift: Do this to PDP, before defecting to APC, Gbajabiamila tells Rivers governor

Meanwhile, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, August 12, reiterated the well-known saying that in politics there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.

Gbjabiamila said this in Rivers at the commissioning of some major projects in reaction to Wike's revelation that the PDP plotted against his emergence as the speaker of the House of Representatives.

