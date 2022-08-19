Valentine Ozigbo, PDP chieftain, has dump the party and declared his support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 elections

Ozigbo, a former PDP Anambra governorship candidate, says Obi will bring inclusive and inspiring leadership to Nigeria

The ex-PDP chieftain had earlier complained about the processes in the party during the primary elections stage ahead of the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - A former Anambra state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has announced his decision to dump the party and throw his weight behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 18, Ozigbo revealed that his decision to resign from the PDP was based on the need to ensure that a visionary leader was elected to lead Nigeria into the future.

Ozigbo described Peter Obi as a visionary leader who can change the fortunes of Nigeria. Photo credit: Valentine Ozigbo

Source: Facebook

Part of the statement read:

“He has the right vision for this country, the temperance, and the capacity and experience to take Nigeria out of these troubled waters and lead us to a land of promise.”

Ozigbo also acknowledge the choice of Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as Obi's running mate, saying the duo deserve the support of all well-meaning Nigerians.

He also hailed Nigerian youths for showing patriotism, boldness, and passion in choosing who will lead them into the next four years.

