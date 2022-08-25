Tension brews in the tent of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)'s Secretariat in Maiduguri, Borno state capital

This is as police authorities are said to have taken over the building a few days before the unveiling ceremony of the state office

Meanwhile, the problem started when the party leadership engaged the service of some labourers to paint the building, only to be caught unawares by some thugs hired to destroy their efforts

On Thursday morning, August 25, armed security personnel invaded and took over the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Secretariat in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

This is coming a few days to the unveiling of the state office located around the Abbaganaram ward of the metropolis.

Sources disclosed that on Wednesday, August 24, some hoodlums suspected to be opposition/political thugs invaded the secretariat and pasted various posters of their candidates at strategic locations in the premises, leading to an uproar.

Police arrest NNPP leader in Borno state. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Getty Images

Vanguard reports that the hoodlums pasted various posters of their candidates at strategic locations in the premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This did not go down well for the NNPP supporters, leading to a fight.

Another source said the NNPP secretariat is located at a residential area of the metropolis, which led to officials of the Urban Planning Development Committee seal it after serving them with a ‘stop notice’.

NNPP leader confirms the development

Confirming the development, the NNPP leader and senatorial candidate Borno Central, Hon Mohammed Attom, said:

“The Secretariat which is about to be commissioned next week by the national leader and Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has been taken over and remain sealed by armed policemen with no any reason.”

He added that, apart from taking over the new secretariat, the police arrested him and took him to the State Police Command in Maiduguri this morning.

APC chairman in the state reacts

But in a swift reaction, the chairman of the ruling APC in the state, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori dismissed claim by Hon Attom that APC was behind sealing of the NNPP Secretariat or arrest of any of its member by the Police.

The chairman said:

“I want to inform you that, APC in Borno is not connected to a sealing of NNPP Secretariat as alleged by Hon Attom.”

Police react

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sani Shatambaya in reaction, said, he was not aware of the incident, even as the police commissioner, CP Abdul Umar is yet to react to the development.

NNPP's number 1 man reveals Kwankwaso's unflinching commitment to Ndigbo as 2023 presidential poll draws near

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has been described as someone who has so much love for Igbo, the major inhabitants of the southeast region of Nigeria.

The founder and chairman, of the board of trustees of the NNPP, Boniface Aniebonam, said Kwankwaso has an unflinching love for Ndigbo.

Speaking at stakeholders in the maritime meeting organised by Prime Maritime Project (PMP) in Lagos, Aniebonam said part of NNPP’s major focus would be the maritime sector “where Igbos are the majority”.

Finally, top NNPP member leaks document showing why Kwankwaso did not attend 2022 NBA conference

The 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party's absence at the Nigerian Bar Association conference was earlier revealed by Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, in response to an invitation by the NBA said he had other national commitments to attend to.

According to the NNPP's flag bearer, he would have sent his running mate but he (Bishop Isaac Idahosa) was out of the country.

Source: Legit.ng