There will be no such thing as collapsing structure for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has confirmed.

Daily Trust newspaper reported that the party played down rumours making the rounds that there will be collapsing structure for the APC.

Reaffirming the stance of the party, its national chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali said the party will not be considering collapsing the structure for the ruling party or any other party ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

Alkali made this known while speaking with newsmen in Lagos over the alleged rumour that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPC standard bearer is on course to step down for APC’s Bola Tinubu.

NNPP chair says room for merger closed, reacts to Shekarau’s defection

He also disclosed to reporters that there will be no room for a coalition as it was already late going by the stipulations of the 2023 election guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Rufai also spoke about the recent defection of former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, from the party, saying the party respects his decision but “we will not allow ourselves to be dragged into any controversy.”

He insisted that the party remained a veritable alternative for the APC and PDP and said any alliance with any of the parties ahead of the election would be based on equal partnership.

Source: Legit.ng