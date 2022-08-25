Things are beginning to go really bad for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) especially in the northern region

This is as the police command in Borno on Thursday, August 25, sealed off the NNPP's headquarters in the state capital, Maiduguri

Added to this, the Borno North Central senatorial candidate, Attom Muhammad Maigira and the governorship candidate, Umaru Alkali, have been arrested

Maiduguri, Borno - The headquarters of the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP) located in Maiduguri has been sealed off by the Borno state government.

Apart from the NNPP's headquarters, some of its offices were on Thursday, August 25, sealed by the Borno State Urban Development Management Board.

The NNPP's candidates were also arrested by the police (Photo: @KwankwasoRM)

Source: Twitter

The development was confirmed to Daily Trust in Maiduguri by the party's gubernatorial candidate in the state, Umaru Alkali.

Even more, Alkali revealed that the NNPP's Central Senatorial candidate, Hon Attom Muhammad Maigira, has been arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The governorship candidate added that Maigira was nabbed after he honored a police invitation.

According to him, the policemen were deployed to the party's secretariats along Abbaganaram and Gidan Maradara areas to prevent the party faithful from accessing them

Claiming that he himself has been arrested, he stated:

“When I got the information that police have sealed our secretariat I rush to find out the reason for their presence. As I am talking to you they have arrested me and did not explain this reason for my arrest."

However, at the time of writing this report, the police command in the northern state is yet to confirm the rather disturbing news.

Shekarau dumps NNPP, possible next destination revealed

Meanwhile, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau had reportedly dumped the NNPP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state, is the senatorial candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general elections.

He, however, moved out of the party because his followers were denied forms to also pursue their political ambitions.

“I am done with NNPP,” he told a crowd of supporters at the Kano Foundation office along BUK road on Monday, August 22.

Shekarau may rejoin APC, source says

Though Shekarau did not mention the party he intends to move to, it was gathered that some All Progressives Congress (APC) members on jubilated over his exit from the NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng