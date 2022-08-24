Boniface Aniebonam, the founding father of the New Nigerian Peoples Party has described Rabiu Kwankwaso as someone with an unflinching love for Ndigbo

Aniebonam made this declaration on Tuesday, August 23, at stakeholders in the maritime meeting organised by Prime Maritime Project (PMP) in Lagos

According to Aniebonam, support for Kwankwaso's presidency would culminate to the protection of businesses owned by the Igbo people

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has been described as someone who has so much love for Igbo, the major inhabitants of the southeast region of Nigeria.

The founder and chairman, of the board of trustees of the NNPP, Boniface Aniebonam, said Kwankwaso has an unflinching love for Ndigbo.

The founder of NNPP has said that Rabiu Kwankwaso has so much love for the Igbo people. Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

Speaking at stakeholders in the maritime meeting organised by Prime Maritime Project (PMP) in Lagos, Aniebonam said part of NNPP’s major focus would be the maritime sector “where Igbos are the majority”.

The Cable reports that the NNPP founder had announced that a large number of Ndigbo are into the importation and exportation of goods and services in the maritime industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that this reason is major to the support Kwankwaso should receive from the people from the southeast region.

His words:

“My presidential candidate loves Igbo so much. With Kwankwaso, a lot of issues will be resolved. It is time for a new order in the maritime sector. We have a presidential candidate that does not have any baggage.

“We have a child of God to provide leadership in this country. We can no longer operate from the outside, we have to operate from the inside and we have to work for it.

“Hold me responsible for the implementation of the social contract we are having with stakeholders in the maritime sector.”

Finally, top NNPP member leaks document showing why Kwankwaso did not attend 2022 NBA conference

The 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party's absence at the Nigerian Bar Association conference was earlier revealed by Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, in response to an invitation by the NBA said he had other national commitments to attend to.

According to the NNPP's flag bearer, he would have sent his running mate but he (Bishop Isaac Idahosa) was out of the country.

Tinubu sends representative as Peter Obi, Atiku, others attend NBA's 2022 conference, photos emerge

Top 2023 presidential candidates had earlier been invited to attend the 2022 annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Candidates who were present include Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar who attended alongside his entourage.

However, there was disappointment among many quarters following the absence of Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Source: Legit.ng