The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, is known to be a powerful pillar in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) both in the southern region and across Nigeria.

But Governor Wike has his allies whom he listens to and takes vital advice from in his decision-making.

Wike's right-hand men are mostly from the south (Photo: @GovernorIkpeazu, @GovWike, @seyiamakinde, @GovSamuelOrtom)

Source: Twitter

The strong man of the oil-rich state is often seen with these politicians who are equally PDP chieftains and mostly of southern extraction like him.

Most of them, not all, accompanied him in most of the political escapades he embarks on, especially as the rift noticed between him and the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, stretches and gets deeper.

Governor Samuel Ortom Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Governor Seyi Makinde Former governor Donald Duke Olusegun Mimiko Ibrahim Dankwambo Mohammed Adoke

Governor Wike breaks silence after alleged meeting with Tinubu, Attacks prominent northern politician

Earlier, Wike had attacked the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, saying the latter has lost relevance politically.

Lamido had in a TV interview on Tuesday, August 23, said there was no need for any reconciliation between Wike and Atiku, saying nobody wronged the Rivers governor.

However, Governor Wike in a statement through his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, on Wednesday, August 24, described Lamido's statement as disgusting and disdainful.

The statement reads:

"We have observed with disgust the disdainful remarks made by the former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido about Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, during his recent interview on Channels television.

“While, we cannot deny that Alhaji Lamido has an inalienable right to his personal opinion, we wish to declare that he, however, lacks the right to malign governor Wike, whose immense contributions to the sustenance of the Peoples Democratic Party are not in dispute."

2023: Tinubu-Wike reported alliance meeting confirmed as support group makes strong revelation

Meanwhile, a political support group, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, had reacted to the romance betweenWike and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Wednesday, August 24, the group says that ongoing talks between the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate and Governor of Rivers, was a good omen for the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng