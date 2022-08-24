Some serious allegations have been made against the powerful governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike

One of the claims against Governor Wike is that he imposed the current PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state

Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa, who made the allegation, added that people in Rivers are enslaved to Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike has to handle his romance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) with much caution.

This is because some equally powerful chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party have may call his bluff soon.

Lamido said Wike does not have a monopoly of power in the PDP (Photo: @GovWike)

One of such politicians is Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, who recently said that Wike does not have a monopoly of power in the PDP, The Cable reports.

Lamido on Tuesday, August 23, stated that Wike does not have the power to control things in the party, adding that other PDP chieftains have as much right as he does.

Moreover, the former governor alleged that Rivers people are enslaved to Governor Wike as he dishes orders to them.

Even more, Lamido claimed that the current PDP governorship candidate in the state was imposed by Wike.

His words:

“Wike is an individual, I don’t think because he is a governor there he has control and monopoly over the peoples of Rivers.

“He hasn’t got it. Rivers people are also PDP in their own right. They were there in 1999 when he joined. They were there when he was council chairman.

“Therefore, because he’s a governor, he now thinks he is their emperor, it can’t work. There is a Wike in every part of Nigeria who is a governor.

“Leave Wike alone. He has the right to do whatever he wants. He can give order to people in Rivers who are enslaved to him. But right now if you go to Rivers, they are contesting for the governorship seat there, it was Wike who imposed the current candidate and nobody questioned that.”

2023: Details of Wike-Tinubu meeting, list of PDP, APC governors in attendance revealed

Meanwhile, keys points of the secret meeting between Wike and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been revealed.

Also, it was gathered that governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who accompanied Wike in the meeting held in London on Tuesday, August 23, were Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Speaking with journalists, a source disclosed that “Governors Sanwo-Olu and Fayemi were equally part of the delegation. Contrary to what some online media are speculating, the meeting was held in London yesterday (Monday).’’

Source: Legit.ng