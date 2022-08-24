The BoT chairman of the PDP, Walid Jibrin says the current leadership structure of the party does not portray true democracy

He stated that the marginalisation of other regions in the party does not speak well of the party

Jibrin said he remains one of the loyal members of the party since its formation in 1998 and will continue to tread on the original modules of the party

FCT, Abuja - Walid Jibrin, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has restated his stance on the current leadership structure of the party.

Jibrin on Tuesday, August 22 during an interview on Channels Television’s program, Sunday Politics says the leadership structure of the party is highly northernized.

The PDP's BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin says he will not be a party to the ill-treatment given to other regions within the party. Photo: Leadership

As reported by Punch newspaper, he described the marginalization of both parties as being unfair and unjust.

Legit.ng gathered that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar is from the north, the party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu is from the north as well as the party’s presidential campaign spokesperson, Dino Melaye.

While reacting to the current dispensation of the party, Jibrin said:

“Based on my earlier statement that the PDP cannot produce a Northern president, national chairman, BoT chairman all from the North for the 2023 presidential elections, I still maintain my stand on that statement.

“The PDP is a party that caters for all Nigerians; it is not sectional but loved by all Nigerians.”

"I will always speak the truth" - Walid Jibrin

Jibrin further noted that his position as the BoT chairman requires him to speak the truth amidst the growing unrest in the party.

While reacting to the unjustness being perpetrated within the party, he stated that he is not afraid of anyone but God and that he will continue to stand by the modules of the party which preaches belonging, justice, and fairness.

He said:

"I will add that I stand strongly on my toes; I have been a true member of PDP since its inception in 1998.

“Today, I am one of the trustees’ members of the party who remained in the party since 1998 that never changed to any party passing all positions in the PDP."

2023: Powerful PDP chieftain dumps party, joins Peter Obi's Labour Party

In another development, the 2021 governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra state has been officially welcomed to the Labour.

Valentine Ozigbo was welcomed to the party by LP's 2023 presidential candidate and its national chairman, Peter Obi, and Julius Abure.

According to Ozigbo, Nigerians are blessed to witness the radiance of a generational leader like Peter Obi.

2023: Another twist erupts as ex-APC chairman leads PDP governor’s campaign

Contrastingly, the situation is different in Plateau state as a former APC chairman joins the campaign team of the PDP.

Chief Letep Dabang, the ex-APC chairman in the state made a quick switch to join the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chief Dabang after his switch was announced as the director-general of the party's governorship campaign of the party's gubernatorial candidate ahead of the 2023 polls.

