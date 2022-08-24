The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been accused of treating members of the southeast region unfairly

The allegations against PDP was levelled by the lawmaker represeting Oyi state constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly

Obinna Okafor said the Obi and other party members dumped the PDP because of the unjust treatment meted to them

With the growing popularity of the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi,details of reason why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been revealed.

A lawmaker of the Anambra state House of Assembly, Obinna Okafor said that the PDP did not treat Obi and other members from the southeast region fairly.

Vangaurd reports that Okafor while speaking at the New Yam Festival of his Nkwelle-Ezunaka community, Oyi Local Government Area said since incpetion of its 1999 dispensation, the PDP have been unfair to the Igbos.

Honourable Obinna Okafor has explained that Peter Obi and other southeast PDP members were treated unfairly. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Okafor who represents Oyi state constituency at the state's House of Assembly also explained that Peter Obi and others were chieftains of PDP, and have been loyal to the party.

He added that Obi and other aggrieved members of the PDP who went to other party had voted massively for the party more than other geopolitical zones.

The lawmaker however noted that when they discovered that the southeast geopolitical zone has not been treated fairly, they decided to dump the party as a group.

His words:

“The first time we believed it was our time was in 1999 when the late Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, contested for Presidency but it was given to Obasanjo, to appease the South West because of the death of MKO Abiola.

“Now, this 2023 should be the second chance for the southeast but somewhere along the line, PDP thwarted our chance and some of us who are progressives left PDP because of this to Labour Party."

Intra-party crisis lingering within the PDP

The Punch reports that Okafor while addressing the inter-party crisis said it is impossible for one to build a house and leave it for someone else to inhabit.

He added:

“In 2015, the likes of Tambuwal, Atiku Abubakar, Saraki, Rotimi Amaechi, among others, left us in PDP for APC to be with President Muhammadu Buhari, and that is what we are suffering today.

“We had Wike, who stood his ground and uplifted the party financially, morally and got the party to where it is today. If there is anything like inheritance, Wike should inherit the Presidential ticket of the PDP and not Atiku Abubakar. Should Wike be the Presidential candidate of PDP? Yes!

“Why should we have another Muslim Northerner in a circular state like Nigeria?”

