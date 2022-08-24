The 2021 governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra state has been officially welcomed to the Labour

Valentine Ozigbo was welcomed to the party by LP's 2023 presidential candidate and its national chairman, Peter Obi and Julius Abure

According to Ozigbo, Nigerians are blessed to witness the radiance of a generational leader like Peter Obi

On Friday, August 19, Valentine Ozigbo, the Anambra state governorship candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded election endorsed Peter Obi's presidential candidacy under the platform of the Labour Party.

Ozigbo in a tweet on his personal Twitter account also said that he is now fully 'Obi-dient', a word coined for Obi's supporters spread across the globe.

Valentine Ozigbo was officially welcomed to Labour Party by Peter Obi and the party's chairman. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

However, barely five days after his endorsement of Peter Obi and subsequent resignation from the opposition party, Ozigbo has been officially received by his new party, the Labour Party.

Ozigbo's official welcome was announced by the Labour party's flag bearer on his Twitter account on Tuesday, August 23.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Obi who shared some photos from the official welcoming event said Ozigbo joining the Labour Party adds immense value to their cause.

His words:

"Today, the leadership of the Labour Party formally welcomed Chief Valentine Ozigbo into the ranks of the LP. @valentineozigbo joining the LP adds immense value.

"It was gratifying to be present at the press conference announcing his joining the LP OBIdient Family. -PO."

Valentine Ozigbo reacts to his official welcome into Labour Party

In the same vein, the former Anambra governorship candidate for the PDP while reacting to his official welcome into LP described his new political home as the fastest growing party in Africa led by its chairman Julius Abure.

He also noted that dumping the PDP for the Labour Party was the easiest decision he made in his political career as it has brought him peace and love.

He further added that with his relationship with Peter Obi there is no way he would be in another party.

He added:

"Our mission of Taking Back Nigeria is well underway, and @PeterObi is fully committed to doing what it takes to rescue the destiny of Nigerian youth from the chains of visionless, incompetent, and self-serving leadership. #ObiDatti2023 #Obidients

"Nigerians are blessed to witness the radiance of a generational leader who comes to the task with the kind of sincerity and compassion I see in @PeterObi. Together, we will take back Nigeria. #ObiDatti2023 #Obidients."

Peter Obi on a roll as top US university invites Labour Party flag bearer to institution's town hall meeting

Columbia University had earlier invited the Labour Party's 2023 flag bearer to speak at its town hall meeting on Sunday, September 4.

Peter Obi will be speaking on Afro Economics & Government Policy at the event which would be hosted by Columbia Africa Business Club and Black Law Students Association.

According to the organisers, the location for the event will be made available to confirmed guests after registration.

'Satan campaigning against sin', Reno Omokri blasts Peter Obi's consumption to production economic plan

A campaign to move Nigeria from a consumption to a production economy by Peter Obi has unsettled a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

Reno Omokri said the everyday sermon shared by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party is like a campaign against sin by the devil.

According to Omokri, Peter Obi is one of the highest contributors to the challenges faced by Nigeria's naira through his numerous importation businesses.

Source: Legit.ng