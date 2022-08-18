The Plateau state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been hit with a major setback

Plateau, Jos - Letep Dabang, a former chairman of the Plateau state chapter of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State has been announced as the director-general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign in the state, Punch newspaper reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the announcement was made public on Wednesday, August 17 via a statement issued by the party’s state publicity secretary, John Akans.

Chief Latep Dabang was said to have exited the APC after a fallout with Governor Simon Lalong. Photo: Latep Dabang, Simon Lalong

Akans said:

“The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the appointment of Chief Letep Dabang as its 2023 governorship campaign Director-General.

“Chief Dabang was part of the 2022 Governorship aspirants who sought the ticket of the party alongside Caleb Mutfwang, who is now the party’s flagbearer."

As contained in the statement, other members of the campaign organization will be announced by the new director-general after the party gives approval.

The PDP chairman in Plateau, Christopher Hassan is also billed to inaugurate the new excos at the party secretariat in a matter of days.

Dabang's fallout with APC

Reports have that the director-general after a fallout with the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong, defected from the APC alongside 12,000 members of the party to the camp of the PDP.

Dabang in his remark has pledged to help the PDP to topple the ruling party in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in 2023.

2023: APC appoints Gov Lalong presidential campaign DG

Meanwhile, all now seems to be set for the ruling APC to face its opponents in the coming 2023 general elections.

This is as the ruling party has named its campaign council director general and a fitting deputy ahead of the 2023 battle.

While the APC picked Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state as the campaign DG, Adams oshiomhole has been appointed to be his deputy.

