Peter Obi received a rousing welcome as he visited Latter Rain Assembly Church, founded by Pastor Tunde Bakare

The former governor of Anambra state was accompanied by former PDP presidential candidate and publisher, Dele Momodu

Meanwhile, Obi on Tuesday dared other political parties’ presidential candidates who condemn his statistics on Nigeria to present their own argument

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi visited The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), founded by Pastor Tunde Bakare, for his presidential aspiration, PM News reported.

In recent weeks, Obi has been visiting churches to woo them to vote for him in the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi visits Pastor Tunde Bakare's church with publisher, Dele Momodu during his 2019 campaign as PDP vice presidential candidate. Photo credit: PM News

Source: Facebook

An old video of Obi addressing the congregation resurfaced online

Bakare introduced Obi to the congregation and gave him the opportunity to address them; the old video of him receiving a loud cheer resurfaces online.

Obi, while addressing the congregation, said:

“I don’t talk about politics in the church, I always come to church for prayers and for blessings. Power is by the grace of God and he gives it to whomever he wants. If you abuse power, you have abused the grace of God, those of us who are leaders, pray for Nigeria.”

Watch the video of Obi at Bakare's church below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians, in their usual way, reacted to the development on the Facebook page of Legit.ng.

Kins Onyekachi wrote

"This man is teaching love, respect, Value and goal getting.

"Beyond politics a lot to learn from Peter Obi."

Dandy Ebi David-Makpah said

"This Man's heart is big.... I off my hat for him in total respect."

Chukwukere Kenneth maintained

"All we want is better Nigeria."

Emmanuel Oribhabor noted

"He is really playing his cards well. My President, your President.☺️"

Patrick Oyetakin stated

"For a better Nigeria ObiDatti is the answer."

Sampson Asuquo said

"Nigeria would have turned to fire if Tinubu running from one mosque to the other."

Joseph Agunwamba urged

"Yes Obi, carry the fire to their camp.

"Let them feel what you’re made of. ."

Bakare lost APC ticket

Meanwhile, Bakare, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost the party's presidential ticket to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the primary election.

Interestingly, he did not score any votes.

Source: Legit.ng