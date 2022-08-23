The presidential candidate of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore, has attacked the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for obstructing democracy in Nigeria

Sowore, who is an activist and a publisher, alleged that many Peter Obi supporters, often refers to as Obidients, are known for attacking supporters of Obi's opponents

The presidential hopeful cited the cases of the alleged fake bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling, Father Mbaka and Reno Omokri

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, has condemned the attack on presidential candidates of other political parties, saying it is unacceptable.

Sowore cited the attack on the alleged ‘fake bishop’, who was present at the unveiling of Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vanguard reported.

Sowore accuses Peter Obi's supporters of sabotaging democracy Photo Credit: Omoyele Sowore, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The activist and politician linked to attacks on supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who are often referred to as Obidients.

Nigeria is a democratic nation Sowore cautions Obidients against attacks on supporters of other candidates

The publisher cautioned that Nigeria is practising democracy, a system that allows everyone to choose who to support without intimidation as the country prepares ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He mentioned other victims of the ‘heightened harassment’ such as Rev. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu; Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide.

“Since the advent of this election cycle we’ve seen and observed a heightened level of harassment of citizens via death threats, arson threats, verbal and now physical abuse against those who happen not to support Peter Obi’s candidacy,” Sowore’s statement reads in part.

While noting that the unconscionable act is not restricted to Obidients alone, citing a disabled supporter of Obi, who was recently beaten for displaying his support for Obi, he said the Obidients have demonstrated the most intolerance and harassment of opponents.

“We’ve seen supporters brandishing guns and threatening people who might not support Obi’s candidacy,” he added.

Peter Obi reacts to APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying “Nigeria is in a mess”

Legit.ng earlier reported the reaction of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to the debate on religion and tribe's position in the 2023 general election.

The former governor of Anambra said character and competence would determine the poll and not religion and tribe

The presidential hopeful posited that Nigeria got into its mess as a result of the accumulative effects of bad leadership in the past

Source: Legit.ng