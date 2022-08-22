Ahead of the 2023 elections, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has reportedly left the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

Shekarau was reported to have announced his exit from the party at an event in Kano state on Monday, August 22

The former governor of Kano state is yet to announce his next move but there are speculations that he may return to the APC

Kano state - Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has reportedly dumped the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state, is the senatorial candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general elections.

Ibrahim Shekarau, former Kano governor, announced his exit from the NNPP. Photo credit: Ibrahim Shekarau

Source: Facebook

He, however, moved out of the party because his followers were denied forms to also pursue their political ambitions, The Nation reported.

“I am done with NNPP,” he told a crowd of supporters at the Kano Foundation office along BUK road on Monday, August 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Shekarau may rejoin APC, source says

Though Shekarau did not mention the party he intends to move to, it was gathered that some All Progressives Congress (APC) members on jubilated over his exit from the NNPP.

The Nation cited a source as saying that the senator representing Kano Central in the ninth Senate is set to rejoin the APC.

“Shekarau is scheduled to meet with the APC presidential candidate, Senator Ahmad Bola Tunubu, who wants him to return to APC, where he jumped ship to NNPP because he was denied second term ticket,” our source said.

Kwankwaso betrayed, humiliated me - Shekarau

Meanwhile, Shekarau reportedly accused the NNPP presidential candidate, former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of “betraying and humiliating” him.

Speaking on what transpired between him and Kwankwaso during his brief stay in the NNPP, Shekarau stated he was given a form to contest senatorial election, without absorbing his teeming supporters.

His words:

“I personally met him (Kwankwaso) at his country home and discussed extensively my decisions to follow him to his new party and he expressed deep happiness.

“And on May 11, 2022, I still met with Kwankwaso because since our last meeting we were not able to meet, and I reminded him of a proposal I submitted to him during our last meeting.

“The proposal was the list of my supporters who were seeking different political offices, and when I talked to Kwankwaso about it he said he was aware of it and definitely something would be done

“Similarly, on May 16, 2022, Kwankwaso came to my house at about 9pm and we still discussed extensively the same issues. He even called five people including Abba Kabir, Kawu Sumaila, Alhassan Rirum and two others and presented them to me as those to make the lists of contestants.

“During the meeting which led to my decamping, Kwankwaso came with my Senatorial form alone and sneaked it to me telling me that I was the first to receive it.

“Then I asked him about the forms for my supporters, and he said it would be done.

“Since then Kwankwaso has kept deceiving me. Too much later, only for him to say we are late for my supporters to be on the list and there was nothing he could do.

“With all these and many more lies from Kwankwaso, I have no place in NNPP. This is because my party politics always goes with my supporters and any attempt to throw them away and separate them from me would be vehemently rejected."

2023: Shekarau set to meet Tinubu after romance with Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Senator Shekarau was set to meet with the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The former governor of Lagos state reportedly invited his counterpart from Kano state to a meeting with him.

It was gathered that the meeting between Tinubu and Shekarau who, until his defection, was the NNPP candidate for the 2023 Kano central senatorial district is aimed at wooing the former into the APC.

Source: Legit.ng