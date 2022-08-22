The Kwara chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is currently in a heated crisis

Four major allies of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq are reported to have exited the party

These four individuals were said to have orchestrated the victory of the incumbent in 2019

Kwara, Ilorin - A powerful chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Alhaji L. A.K Jimoh has raised an alarm over the incessant rate of defection in the Kwara chapter of the party.

This Day newspaper reported that the APC chieftain stated that the defection rates are becoming alarming and might pose a great threat to the party’s dominance in the forthcoming 2023 polls.

The four key defectors in the APC were said to have orchestrated the victory of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the 2019 gubernatorial polls. Photo: AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Jimoh stated that these defectors were part of the highly instrumental figures who ensured the victory of the incumbent governor while describing it as an unfortunate scenario.

The APC chieftain reeled out his frustration during an interview over the weekend in Ilorin the Kwara state capital.

He said:

“It is a big minus to the APC, knowing fully well that they have formidable followers in the state. The four former aggrieved members of the party now contesting the gubernatorial election on different platforms include Alhaji Yaman Shuaib Abdullahi, of the PDP, Professor Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem, of the NNPP, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, of the YPP and Alhaji Hakeem Lawal of the SDP.

“The four aggrieved members played prominent roles and worked very hard to ensure the party’s victory in the 2019 elections, but were frustrated out of the party.”

Jimoh stated that the defection of these individuals poses a great threat to the APC and its legacy in the state.

Jimoh slams APC leaders who frustrated loyal members

He attributed the crisis in the Kwara chapter of APC to its leader as he branded them as being selfish and self-centered.

Jimoh said the caliber of leaders that the party possess are those who do not care about the people but their interest.

He, however, called on aggrieved leaders to eat the humble pie and come together to work for the greater good of the party and the people.

While speaking on the incessant rate of insecurity in the country and how it will affect the 2023 polls, Jimoh said:

“The question we should ask is will we be alive till 2023 elections if the current insecurity across the country is not checked?.”

“Nobody is safe in the country today, you could be attacked and killed anytime, anywhere, a stitch in time saves nine,” hence the need for government to take the bulls by the horn and take drastic action on the matter.”

