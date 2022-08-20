Some youths recruited into the Nigerian Police Force as special constables have taken to the streets of Ilorin in Kwara state to protest the non-payment of their salaries.

Tribune reports that the special constables on Saturday, August 20, staged a peaceful protest over their salaries that have been owed them for 18 months and counting.

It was gathered that the constables who were about 1,056, were at strategic areas of the town including Challenge, Post Office and Ahmadu Bello Way to express their grievances at the government.

Chanting songs of protest, they called on the Kwara state government to pay them their salaries after delivering on their jobs for 18 months

Their words:

“Kwara state government, pay us our salaries for 18 months”.

While some of the constables were dressed in black police uniforms, others covered their bodies with leaves as they marched along the streets.

Some other officers also took to social media to call the attention of notable Nigerians on the issue.

However reacting to the action by the special constables, the spokesperson for the police in Kwara state, Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the concept of community policing and recruitment of special constabularies is voluntary in nature.

Daily Trusts reports that Ajayi who spoke on behalf of the Kwara state commissioner of police, Tuesday Assayomo, said what it means is that the constables are not on monthly remuneration like the conventional police officers.

“Kwara State Police Command wishes to dissociate herself from a video already spiralling on Facebook, regarding a protest by some purported policemen over non-payment of one year salary.

"This much the constabularies were briefed before taking up the job, besides, the job is not a full-time job."

Also, speaking, the Kwara state commissioner for communication, Olabode Towoju, said that the police constables were to be taken care of by the local governments in the state.

His words:

“The constabularies are not directly being paid by the state government. They are being taken care of by the local governments which have been giving them their stipends.”

