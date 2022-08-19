The ruling APC has lost one of its prominent members, Yusuf Sheriff Modu, to the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections

Modu announced his resignation in a letter sent to the APC chairman in Bama local government area of Borno state, Alhaji Babagana Kulami

The former state House of Assembly aspirant cited “personal reasons” for his decision to dump the ruling APC

Bama LGA, Borno state - Yusuf Sheriff Modu, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) northeast zonal secretary and state House of Assembly aspirant, has dumped the party for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno state.

Leadership reported that Modu made this known in a letter dated Tuesday, August 16, and addressed to the chairman, Buduwa Bula Chira Banki, APC, Banki, Bama local government area of Borno state, Alhaji Babagana Kulami.

Yusuf Sheriff Modu, a former APC northeast zonal secretary, has defected to the PDP in Borno state. Photo credit: Hon. Yusuf Sheriff Modu Banki Campaign Council

2023: Why I dumped APC, Modu reveals

Modu cited “personal reasons” for his decision to dump the APC just as he said he would make “very good use” of his experience with the the ruling party "in his next destination.”

He wrote:

“Bismillahi Rahmani Rahim. The time has come for me to open a new page of my life….. I know some of my well wishers will be happy while some will be disappointed. However I took the best decision."

The former APC chieftain added:

“I have learnt so much and had many experiences in party governance in the last eight years and will make very good use of it in my next destination as a young person.”

2023: APC chieftain joins Peter Obi's Labour Party

In a related development, an APC chieftain, Kamaludeen Shehu Musa has dumped the ruling party and joined the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Musa who shared his membership card of the APC on Twitter accused his former party of failing to fulfill its promises to Nigerians.

“I was an APC registered member! I supported the party because of their manifesto, unfortunately they were not able to fulfil their promises, that is why I changed my decision to support Peter Obi because I have it in mind that he is the right candidate. Fully OBIDIENT and YUSFUL," he said.

