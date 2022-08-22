The presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, APC national leader and flagbearer, has again received yet another major boost

This is as a renowned prophet reveals the former Lagos governor has gotten divine backing to emerge winner in next year's general election

Ahead of the September campaign, the cleric disclosed it is not yet time for Peter Obi to become Nigeria's next president

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Prophet Coming of the Lord of Paradise, The Last Day Church of God, a.k.a. Deliverance Ministry for the Kingdom of God, has prophesied that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the next president of Nigeria.

Vanguard reports that Prophet Coming of the Lord gave the revelation while speaking to newsmen at his residence in Otokutu, Warri, Delta state.

The man of God noted that the lord revealed so many things in an encounter on his recent sojourn to a prayer mountain.

Tinubu will be Nigeria's next president, the prophet predicted. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The revelation

The cleric who in 2019, prophesied that President Buhari will win, as well as the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said Nigeria has credible men and women who can govern the country, but was quick to add that God has decided to favour Ahmed Tinubu because of his contribution to humanity.

The long-bearded prophet said:

“The Lord said that he does not look at appearance but that He looks at acts. That this man ruled Lagos and made Lagos become a better place. That the grace He sees in APC, APC will win the presidency of Nigeria. And not only that, that all that he has suffered to make people leaders, He promised to make him president.”

Going forward, the man of God speaks about the election in 2023

According to the Prophet, the 2023 election will not be void of issues but will eventually turn out well.

Obi's chances in 2023, the man of God drop hint

Meanwhile, speaking of Obi's chances of winning the 2023 election, the cleric added, “The Lord told me that Anambra State former governor, Peter Obi can be president as he did well when he was governor but it is not time. Peter Obi is a good man, but it is not time for him to be President.”

