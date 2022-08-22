Shehu Sani has revealed presidential candidates who visit IBB, OBJ and Abdulsalami Abubakar ahead of the 2023 general elections

The former Kaduna senator said in a tweet on Friday, August 19 that the trio will give visitors warm reception

However, Sani made it clear that each of the Nigerian former leaders know whom they are supporting in 2023

In the opinion of Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, presidential candidates who visits Ibrahim Babangida Badamosi, Adulsalami Abubakar, and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will get the same fate.

In a tweet on Friday, August 19, Sani, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), politicians who pay courtesy visits to all three former Nigerian leaders will get the same warm reception.

Sani said the former Nigerian leader know those they want as presient in 2023

The former lawmakers, however made it claer the Babangida, Adulsalami and Obasanjo know whom they want as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in 2023.

He wrote:

"Any presidential candidate who visits IBB, Abdulsami or Obj will have the same warm reception and noncommittal assurances; but the old Gurus,experienced in the machinations and intrigues of power,holds their cards on the chests."

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, had said what he will do when and if he emerges Nigeria's president in 2023.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, July 8, Obi said he will do his utmost to stop the corruption that has ravaged the system, instead of looking back to past administrations with a view to probing them.

According to the former Anambra state governor, victimisation and witch-hunt are not any of his interests or motives.

His words:

“As for probing the past government let me tell you, you see me argue it that you can’t close your shop and be chasing thieves. Those who only look at yesterday and today will miss tomorrow. God did not give us eyes at the back, mine is to look forward.

“If you come into government today and decide to stop the leakage first, you will get more. I am not going to be part of any form of victimization or witch-hunt, it won’t happen. Nigerians must live within law and order."

