Arunma Oteh is the latest prominent Nigerian to declare support for Peter Obi's presidential ambition

The former Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission says the attributes of Obi qualify him for the number one office in the country

She also noted that Nigeria's huge resources and enormous talent needs to be harnessed by a reputable leader

Twitter - Arunma Oteh, a Nigerian economist and former treasurer and vice president of the World Bank has endorsed Peter Obi for president.

In a series of tweets on her Twitter page, the former Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission gave reasons why she is supporting Obi.

Arunma Oteh says she knowns Peter Obi from their days as members of the economic management team. Photo credit: @aoteh

Source: Twitter

In one of the tweets, she wrote:

“My choice is unequivocal and this is based on Peter Obi's stellar track record. I had the honour to serve with him on the Nigeria’s Economic Management team chaired by the president and so my basis is not hearsay. He stands out and Nigeria is in a desperate situation.”

In another tweet, she wrote:

“The stakes for Nigeria are too high. I cannot, in good conscience, sit on the fence. The situation is desperate and Nigerians will need to work hard to #TakeBackNaija.”

In yet another tweet, Oteh stated:

“No country can afford corruption and certainly not Nigeria, a nation of 200 million with 100 million living in poverty almost 62 years post-independence despite huge resources and enormous talent.”

