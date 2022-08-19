Nigerian youths in Calabar, Cross River state took a different approach to support the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi. The youth stormed the streets of Calabar in their thousands on a Fitness Walk for Peter Obi on Saturday, August 13.

This was one of the biggest stories in mainstream Nigerian newspapers over the week.

Supporters of Peter Obi stage fitness walk in Calabar

Source: UGC

Thousands of 'Obi-dient' Youths Take Over Streets of Calabar, Photos, Video Emerge

With the growing popularity of his candidacy ahead of the 2023 presidential election, supporters of Peter Obi took to the street in Calabar, Cross River state for a fitness walk.

The supporters who popularly refer to themselves as Obi-dient and Yusuful people - words coined from the names of the Labour Party's presidential and vice-presidential candidates - filled the streets of Calabar in their thousands.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Africans Know Pain of Being Ignored: Zelenskyy on Why Africa Should Support Ukraine in Exclusive Interview

“African countries should support Ukraine because they know how it hurts when the world does not pay attention to your problem.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reminding the African people and their leaders to support his country, which is deep in the throes of war following Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy on Putin's Move To Buy Africa With Oil: "They Have 1% Of Investments in Africa

Zelenskyy held a rare virtual meeting with journalists from Africa on Thursday, August 4, 2022, where he warned countries on the continent to be wary about Russia's recent “friendly gestures”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent the strongest message yet to African countries since Russia invaded his country, asking the continent to take a firm stance for justice.

“If Russia Wins, It Will Lead to World War III”: President Zelenskyy Reveals Why Africa Should Support Ukraine

“I am an open president,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, said at the beginning of his online meeting with Legit.ng and other African media on Thursday, August 4. “I want our dialogue to be open…You can ask any questions... I promise to answer them openly,” he said.

True to his words, President Zelenskyy, who donned his characteristic, simple but iconic short-sleeved military olive green T-shirt, spoke openly and passionately as he responded to questions asked about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its global implications.

2023: Wike Finally Speaks on APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Makes Strong Revelation

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has commented on the All Progressives Congress (APC) same-faith presidential ticket, saying politicians are using the debate to distract electorates.

The governor queried if that is really Nigeria's problem while insisting that “we need leadership to move this country forward”.

2023: Fresh Crisis in APC As Adamu Refuses to Obey Buhari’s Order

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, had continued to defy the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to refund nomination fees to aspirants who stepped down at the party’s convention on March 26.

The convention later produced Adamu as the consensus candidate for the party’s chairmanship seat.

Hope for Nigerian Students as ASUU Agrees to Call off 183-day Long Strike, Gives 1 Key Condition

One hundred and eighty-three days after members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities embarked on strike action, their leaders are set to meet with the delegation of the Federal Government again.

The national president of the union, Emmanuel Osodeke, on Monday, August 15, announced that ASUU will be meeting with the FG to address issues relating to the ongoing strike today, Tuesday, August 16.

Source: Legit.ng