Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has commented on the All Progressives Congress (APC) same-faith presidential ticket, saying politicians are using the debate to distract electorates.

The governor queried if that is really Nigeria's problem while insisting that “we need leadership to move this country forward”.

What Nigeria really need is leadership - Wike

Wike spoke at the inauguration of the Rivers state house of assembly quarters, which was completed by his administration.

Wike said: “The only problem I have is that even the electorate are being deceived; stories, Muslim-Muslim, Christian-Christian, native doctor-native doctor, this and that. Is that our problem now? At the appropriate time we talk politics. We need leadership to move this country forward”.

He also reiterated his claim that he did not sue the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, over his emergence as the party’s flagbearer.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the embattling governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has dragged the PDP, its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal.

Wike and a chieftain of the party, Newgent Ekamon, are plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022.

Wike, in the suit, is dragging the party and its stalwarts backwards to the PDP presidential primary held in Abuja on May 28 and 29.

They are asking the court to determine 8 issues, including if it is right for Tambuwal to step down when the election had commenced and the legal stands of the purported transfer of his votes to Atiku.

