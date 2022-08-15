Convener of Concerned Nigeria Deji Adeyanju has placed a bet of $10k (about N4.2 million) with supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

Adeyanju called on Obi’s supporters in Nigeria and the diaspora to make a bet with him that their candidate will emerge “distant 3rd” in the 2023 elections.

Deji Adeyanju has placed a bet of $10k (about N4.2 million) with supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi. Photo credit: @adeyanjudeji

Source: Twitter

In his post on Monday with evidence of payment, he said: “$10k credited to Egbon Dele Momodu’s account…”

Adeyanju challenged one of the numerous supporters of Obi to honour his words by placing his own bet too.

He said:

“Now waiting for Ben the Obidient to do his part.

“We don’t display fake cash on social media here. Still ready to bet more because I’m looking for money for my PhD. next year.

“The Obedient guy, Ben is telling new stories now after agreeing on a call with Egbon Dele MOMODU and giving me the go ahead to pay the money in the Whatsapp group we created for this purpose.

“After displaying fake money online, the guy is suddenly afraid to perform. Obidents, why do you always lie like your mentor? Pay up Ben!”

2023: Peter Obi not ready to be Nigeria's president, says Ajulo

In another related development, a former national secretary of Labour Party and constitutional lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, has berated the manner in which Peter Obi is going about his campaigns.

According to Ajulo, Obi's manifesto is more of a rhetorical analysis than viable plans to solve the myriad of problems facing Nigeria at the moment.

The rights activist made this statement while reacting to the political developments in the country.

Source: Legit.ng