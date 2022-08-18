The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has just made new appointments a few months before the forthcoming election

Kwankwaso announced the appointment of Abdulmumin Jibrin and Ladipo Johnson as his spokespersons for the 2023 presidential campaign

The former governor of Kano state confirmed this development through on his Twitter page on Wednesday night, August 17

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has appointed Abdulmumin Jibrin and Ladipo Johnson as his spokespersons for the 2023 presidential campaign.

The former governor of Kano state made this announcement on Wednesday night, August 17, through his Twitter handle.

2023: Kwankwaso appoints Abdulmumin Jibrin, Ladipo Johnson, as his 2023 presidential campaign spokesperson. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

In his post, Kwankwaso said he approved the appointment of the duo due to their wealth of experience in communication and networking to deliver the objectives of the party across the country.

He tweeted:

"I have approved the appointment of Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin and Barr. Ladipo Johnson as spokespersons for my campaign council.

"I have no doubt that the duo will use their wealth of experience in communications and vast networks to deliver on our mandate for a New Nigeria."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter handle of Kwankwaso and reacted to the development.

Some said he is no longer in the 2023 race and others encouraged him.

@udoejiekego1983 tweeted:

"Are you still in the race? Thought you negotiated with Baba Agbado."

@Unjoerated tweeted:

"You have fizzled out. The race is between Peter Obi and the ruling party."

@Ohmz___ tweeted

"So what will Abdulmumin Jibrin say about Tinubu; the man he marketed up till about 2 months ago?

"Mr Kwakwanso, just agree you are an extension of Tinubu’s camp."

@PrinceChiji1 tweeted

"Please I beg you Sir...don't step down for anybody...grab as many as possible votes you can get from the North.....abeg just dont collapse your structure....I love you..."

@Isahyahayamuhd3 tweeted:

"You don't know politics bro.

"Put more pressure in ur investment."

@TinubuPresident tweeted

"I've never seen a man that is far from reality like kwankwaso. except you still don't know that Abdulmumin Jibril is working for Tinubu. or are you working for Tinubu?

@ensurewords tweeted

"They are all working together. The job now is to break the northern vote atiku should get, so atiku don't beat tinubu in the north with a wide margin."

@ougwuja tweeted:

"Kwankwaso go and contest for Senate or house of representative, Ganduje will deal with you in Kano."

@Ezesund66987064 tweeted

"I am OBIdient but I can also support any other party aside APC or PDP. No way for BATIKU."

