The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has thanked ex-President Obasanjo after visiting him in Abeokuta, Ogun state

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, also appreciated Governor Abiodun and the people of the state for welcoming him

The APC flag bearer had earlier said his visit to Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, was not for campaign

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has expressed gratitude to former President Olusegun Obasanjo after visiting him in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The APC presidential flag bearer also thanked the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, and the state's people for hosting him.

Tinubu appreciates Obasanjo after visiting the former president in Abeokuta. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu expressed his appreciation in a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, August 17.

"My gratitude to former President Obasanjo, Governor Dapo Abiodun and the great people of Ogun State for the fantastic welcome.

"Thank you," the former governor of Lagos wrote.

Tinibu's visit to Obasanjo: Nigerians react

Mahmud Kudu U commented on Facebook:

"The son has visited his father for support and he got the total support..

"You're blessed BOLA AHMED TINUBU."

Bhadmus Sulaimon Bolade said:

"Seen Obasanjo and Jagaban this way,I'm at rest that Jagaban has got it insha'Allah! Obasanjo is a one man battalion!!

"And I'm so happy that the real Yoruba that need to ronu has actually started to think inwardly!! The road is getting clearer for jagaban by the grace of God. Alhandulillahi Robili alameen!!!"

Orodunsin Sunday said:

"Great of the greatest JAGABAN, that was good move sir, but still remains baba Adebanjo and chief Bode Gorge and by doing that you will have done your own part and we leave the rest for God.

"Asiwaju on your mandate we shall stand."

Salami Ololade said:

"We told them before now, politics is not about unnecessary noise, it's all about strategy. When our noise starts it will come with a rythm joyful to hear. BAT'23 all the way........."

Tinubu speaks after visiting Obasanjo in Abeokuta, reveals mission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu said he visited Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, to thank the people and not for the campaign yet.

The former Lagos governor said he came to appreciate Ogun APC for supporting his 2023 presidential ambition and the re-election bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun,

Tinubu made this known while addressing party members and supporters at the MKO Abiola Int’l stadium, Kuto Abeokuta, who welcomed him to the state shortly after visiting ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

